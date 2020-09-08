Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,597. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $976.81 million, a P/E ratio of 595.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

