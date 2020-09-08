Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 907,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

