Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EBS traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. 16,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.42. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,027 shares of company stock worth $4,788,999. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

