Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.58

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 13251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million and a PE ratio of -39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.