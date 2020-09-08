Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $931,357.00

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and CoinEx. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $931,357.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.01711492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168139 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinEx, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

