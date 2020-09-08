Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 27,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,754. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.