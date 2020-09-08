Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 13,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

