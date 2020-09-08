EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Cap of $430,023.76

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $430,023.76 and $42.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.05146396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052490 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

