Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.