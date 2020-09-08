Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

About Eagle Point Income

