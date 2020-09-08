DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) Insider Chris Stefani Sells 107,237 Shares

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) insider Chris Stefani sold 107,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £61,125.09 ($79,870.76).

On Thursday, July 9th, Chris Stefani acquired 15,000 shares of DWF Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

Shares of LON DWF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.50 ($0.78). 92,937 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $193.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. DWF Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.95.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

