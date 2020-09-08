DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $211,681.83

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $211,681.83 and approximately $3,157.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023211 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011127 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

