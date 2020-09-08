Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Gabelli cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,755. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

