Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of DCF opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

