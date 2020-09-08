Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 26,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 172.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

