Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 489,496 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 26,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.94 and a beta of 1.90. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

