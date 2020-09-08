Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.32. 129,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,231. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

