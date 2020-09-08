Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.18. 237,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,411. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

