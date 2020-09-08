DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.