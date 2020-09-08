Dimension Chain Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $141,824.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024628 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.