DigitalNote Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $2,349.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00800039 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000635 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,077,767,404 coins and its circulating supply is 4,862,891,612 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars.

