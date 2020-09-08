DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

