dForce USDx Market Capitalization Hits $6.62 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $4,358.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,121.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.02219315 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001724 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00788138 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 6,602,324 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

