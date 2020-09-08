Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,677 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 297.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 144,320 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

DVN traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 498,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,145. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

