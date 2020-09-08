DeviantCoin Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00008038 BTC on major exchanges. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $48,784.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,195,413 coins and its circulating supply is 29,195,412 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

