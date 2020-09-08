Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$74.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$38.65 and a 52-week high of C$82.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.74.
About Descartes Systems Group
