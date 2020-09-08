Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$74.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$38.65 and a 52-week high of C$82.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.74.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

