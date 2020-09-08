Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stake Lessened by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Deluxe worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 339.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,554. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

