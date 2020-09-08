Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

