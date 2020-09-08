DAEX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $7,078.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.02 or 0.05152465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052435 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

