CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

