CyberVein 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.74 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and $3.74 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

