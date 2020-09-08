CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Holdings Trimmed by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142,875 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.96% of CyberOptics worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

