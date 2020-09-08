CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS remained flat at $$60.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 196,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.