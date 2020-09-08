Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Holdings Raised by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Cubic worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CUB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 2,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,159. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.