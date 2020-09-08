CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,191. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.53.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

