Covesting Price Hits $0.24 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Covesting has a market cap of $4.26 million and $19,590.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00117993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00229451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.01713517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00169373 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.