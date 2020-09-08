Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $348.08 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00049764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $348.08 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,199.42 or 1.00539389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00181254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 260,561,844 coins and its circulating supply is 202,777,241 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

