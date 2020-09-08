Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Position Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

