Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.69. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.
In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,913.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,617 shares of company stock worth $64,030 over the last 90 days.
About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
