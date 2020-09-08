Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.69. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,913.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,617 shares of company stock worth $64,030 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Molding Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Core Molding Technologies worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

