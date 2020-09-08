Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 1,485,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

