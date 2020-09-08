Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.91

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 870589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

