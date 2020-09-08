Consensus (SEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,199.42 or 1.00539389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00181254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

