Comparing Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 9.02% 9.14% 3.67% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and C-Bond Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $92.95 million 3.57 $11.42 million $1.17 7.31 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 3.09 -$16.50 million ($0.08) -0.11

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats C-Bond Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

