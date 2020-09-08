Comparing Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXEFF)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Energy and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 2 13 11 0 2.35 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noble Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.35, indicating a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Noble Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -25.33% -0.82% -0.39% Bellatrix Exploration N/A -0.16% -0.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Noble Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.99 billion 0.93 -$66.00 million $0.90 10.78 Bellatrix Exploration $148.67 million 0.08 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Bellatrix Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Energy has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noble Energy beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

