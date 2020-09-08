Comparing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) & ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

8.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A ATIF $3.08 million 13.07 $430,000.00 N/A N/A

ATIF has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than ATIF.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats ATIF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.