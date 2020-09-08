Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

CIBN stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

