Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
CIBN stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
