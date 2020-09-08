Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $18.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.15 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $74.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $75.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.39 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $88.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. 2,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

