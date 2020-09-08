Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are expected to help boost financials. Capital-deployment activities, including dividend hikes are impressive. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is likely to augment top-line expansion. Additionally, involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind for the company. However, escalating expenses on account of rising salaries, and investment in technology might affect bottom line expansion. Also, the lack of diversification in loans is a woe.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 46,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,951. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.81. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

