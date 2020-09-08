Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $157,296.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCOI traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $472,846,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

