Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $157,296.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CCOI traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $472,846,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
