Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Buys 14 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.57).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) per share, with a total value of £154.70 ($202.14).

On Monday, July 6th, Preben Prebensen purchased 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,141 ($14.91) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($193.82).

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,086 ($14.19). The company had a trading volume of 87,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 847.75 ($11.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,662 ($21.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.84) price objective (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.88)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,268.60 ($16.58).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

