Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Buys 14 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.57).
Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) per share, with a total value of £154.70 ($202.14).
- On Monday, July 6th, Preben Prebensen purchased 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,141 ($14.91) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($193.82).
Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,086 ($14.19). The company had a trading volume of 87,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 847.75 ($11.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,662 ($21.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.73.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.